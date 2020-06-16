After announcing in May that it planned to reopen for the Fall 2020 semester, UK has released its official plan of operations for reopening campus.
“This plan...is the product of the hard and thoughtful work of more than 500 colleagues on our campus,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in an email. “It strongly affirms our commitment to ...the health, safety and well-being of our entire campus community.”
Move-in will be held from August 10 to August 16 on a schedule that coordinates with K Week activities. Students will select a move-in appointment and are asked to bring minimal items to streamline the move-in process. Upon moving in, students will be given a “healthy living starter kit” containing hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and masks. Plans to provide these kits to students living off campus are being considered.
The academic calendar is also altered. Classes will begin on August 17, a week earlier than originally scheduled. Classes will also be held on Labor Day, and there will be no fall break. However, November’s Election Day will remain an academic holiday.
The semester will end at Thanksgiving break; final exams will be held after the break “in remote or online learning contexts,” according to Capilouto.
Classes will be held in-person “to the extent possible as dictated by the health of the campus, space constraints from social distancing and student learning objectives.” However, labs or other programs that require large groups of students may alter their schedules.
Additionally, UK Information Technology Services will install technology in certain classrooms so that students and faculty can attend remotely.
Students will also be required to wear masks “unless alone in a room, while eating, drinking or exercising or when it interferes with required classroom activities.” Social distancing will also be encouraged, and signage will be installed to promote it in crowded areas and queues. UK will also provide testing and personal protective equipment to students.
Champions Kitchen and the Fresh Food Company will operate at reduced capacity and transition from self-served stations to served and carry-out methods. All other retail dining on campus will operate with reduced seating and carry-out.
Those wishing to read more about the plan can visit uky.edu/coronavirus.