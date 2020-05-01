UK plans to reopen in August for the Fall 2020 semester. Faculty and staff are brainstorming ways to reimplement classes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The distinctive residential educational experience we provide at UK has attracted thousands of students from across Kentucky, the country and the globe,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in an email. “That experience is critical for the future.”
In order to prepare for the opening, UK is working with the College of Arts and Sciences, the Office of Faculty Advancement and the UK International Center to formulate a plan for reopening. These groups will address major concerns that come with reopening and address ways to deal with a potential resurgence of the virus. These include delaying the start of the semester, making classes fully online or creating a hybrid of in-person and online classes.
“We must act quickly over the next month-and-half to reinvent or reimagine what is normal in the wake of this public health crisis,” Capilouto said. “We will, in everything that we do, work to ensure the health, safety and well-being of everyone in our community.”
UK’s College of Medicine is working to increase screening and testing for COVID-19 around campus. UK Athletics is also collaborating with the Southeastern Conference to create a plan of operations.
Plans for specific issues such as dining, housing and course delivery will be completed by the end of May. A final campus plan will be announced in mid-June.