The University of Kentucky is currently investigating one if its sororities, Alpha Chi Omega, for "allegations involving the institution's student code of conduct," UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said in a statement.
Though the organization is under investigation, they are still considered a student organization and will remain that way for the duration of the investigation, Blanton said.
Alpha Chi Omega's national organization has made contact with UK officials and are hoping to partner with UK as the university investigates, said Amanda Spice, the director of marketing and communications for the sorority's national organization.
The organization was established on UK's campus in 2015. Just last year, AXO received a new sorority house located off Columbia Avenue. Prior to receiving the house, they were borrowing venues and other sorority and fraternity houses to host their sorority-wide events.
The allegations follow UK's bid day, where girls rushing sororities are able to choose which one they will be a part of after a week of searching. Though it follows rush week, further details regarding the allegations are not known at this time.
"The organization will be provided due process prior to any findings or sanctions," Blanton said. "When the process is complete, we can speak to its resolution and any sanctions that may be involved."
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is released.