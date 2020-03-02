Each year, the University of Kentucky's Student Government Association holds an election to decide who will make up their new administration.
SGA works closely with UK's top administration to help make decisions about the school and holds various events for students across campus.
This year, there are three tickets running for SGA president and vice president: Courtney Wheeler and Bilal Shaikh; Kayla Woodson and Edward Lo; Chandler Frierson and Sukruthi Yerramreddy. Wheeler, Woodson and Frierson are running for president while Shaikh, Lo and Yerramreddy are running for vice president.
Voting begins Monday at 9 a.m. and will be open until Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Those who are wanting to vote can vote on the SGA BBNvolved page at any time between March 2, at 9 a.m. and March 3, at 6 p.m. Official ballots and platforms can also be found on BBNvolved.
In person polling will be available from Noon to 4 p.m. both days in the Gatton Student Center.