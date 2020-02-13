A UK student died in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported.
Brynlee Bigelow, 21, who the Lexington Herald-Leader reported to be a fourth year digital media and design major, died after she was thrown from her vehicle in a crash in Woodford County.
Bigelow was a catcher on the UK softball team in 2017.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Brynlee, our former teammate who has left us far too soon. Our heartfelt sympathies are with her family, friends and everyone affected by this tragedy," a UK softball team Twitter post stated.
Bigelow was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, LEX18 reported, and her vehicle rolled several times, WKYT reported.
A fundraising webpage set up by Jordan LaFavers after the crash aims to raise $8,000 to help pay for Bigelow's funeral expenses. The page can be found here.
"As our community suffers this loss, I would like to ask your help with assisting the Bigelow family with the cost of the funeral and arrangements. Bryn played a significant part in so many peoples lives and never met a stranger. As a community let’s come together and help this family in such a time of loss," the webpage reads.
Bigelow was a former softball star at Somerset High School, the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset reported in 2016.
In the spring of 2017, she was named to the SEC First-Year Honor Roll.