A reported assault took place involving four male UK students who assaulted another male UK student around 2 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2021, according to UK Police Chief Joe Monroe.
The attack took place near University Drive and William T. Young Library. The UK Police Department is searching for the four alleged attackers who have yet to be identified.
The attacked student suffered from a head injury and “was transported to the hospital with a head laceration,” Monroe said.
A photo of the four unidentified suspects was posted on the University of Kentucky Police’s Twitter on Wednesday. Anyone who “recognizes or possibly recognizes the four figures” is encouraged to call UKPD’s non-emergency line at (859) 257-8573, Monroe said.
The Kernel will update this story as more information is available.
We are investigating a reported assault that occurred on 9/4/2021 around 2 p.m. at Hilltop Ave. and University Dr. near W.T. Young Library. This photo shows persons of interest in the assault. If you can help us identify these persons, please contact UKPD at 859-257-8573. pic.twitter.com/IBiTJcdihN— University of Kentucky Police (@UKPolice) September 8, 2021