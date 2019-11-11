UK's LGBTQ* Resource Center will host its annual Trans Week of Awareness next week.
UK's Trans Week of Awareness will coincide with the national Transgender Week of Awareness, a press release announcing the week showed. Throughout the week, various events will be hosted on campus to raise awareness of the transgender community.
A 2016 study by the Williams Institute estimated that 0.6 percent of adults in America identify as trans-gendered. Lance Poston is the Executive Director of Inclusive Health and Campus Partnerships, and he will be assisting in hosting many of the on-campus events.
“This week is specifically framed around educational and community building opportunities related to the experiences of transgender students, faculty and staff," Poston said.
Among the events that will take place is the Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil, coinciding with a national vigil at the same name.
“We host a vigil on this day as an important time to recognize and reflect on the disproportionate impact that violence has on people who are transgender, especially impacting trans and gender non-conforming communities of color,” Poston said.
GLAAD’s ‘Incidents of Anti-LGBTQ Hate Violence in 2019’ reported 14 such deaths this year.
Another event that will happen during Trans Week of Awareness will be Friendsgiving. Many LGBT* individuals become estranged from their families, instead holding such dinners with friends.
This event will offer a free meal as well as accept non-perishable foods for the Big Blue Pantry Thanksgiving Basket Drive. It also hopes to educate on the effects of hunger and homelessness, an issue that also greatly affects LGBT individuals.
Other events for the TWOA include:
• Trans* Today: Conversations about Gender Identities and Experiences, Monday Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.
• Say Their Name: Trans People of Color Panel, Tuesday Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
• Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil, Wednesday Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.
• Friendsgiving, Thursday Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.
• Trans Week of Awareness Celebration, Friday Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.
"Education is crucial to being the best possible ally for folks who are trans," Poston said. "Engaging in TWOA programs or other educational opportunities related to trans experiences is a great way to learn about unique obstacles--from pronoun usage to inclusive facilities--that many trans folks face on a daily basis so that you can use that knowledge to listen even better and work in solidarity with others to create spaces of belonging.”