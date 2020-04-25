As part of the federal relief packaged passed by Congress in March, the University of Kentucky was allotted $17.8 million in emergency funding, at least half of which must go to students.
To be eligible to receive a portion of that $8.9 million, students must meet the criteria for filing a FAFSA, including being a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen, and must not have been taking only online courses before the COVID-19 pandemic.
A news release from the Department of Education said the emergency funding for students will be used for cash grants for “expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak”, such as technology, course materials, food, healthcare and childcare.
The funding is available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), a part of the CARES federal relief package passed at the end of March.
Under that law, schools are required to use at least half the funding for student emergency grants while the other half can be used for institutional purposes like refunding students, purchasing supplies to make the online transition easier for students like laptops or hot spots, or reimbursing themselves for expenses related to either of those since the COVID-19 state of emergency was declared on March 13.
In order to receive the allotment, each school had to sign a certification and agreement confirming how much they would use for student emergency funding and how much they would use for
Institutional purposes. It is unclear how much UK has agreed to allot for each portion.
The U.S. Department of Education is currently distributing the funds, and it is not clear if UK has received the allotment yet.
Once schools receive their funding, the school will decide which students receive the cash grants and develop their own strategy for distributing the funds.
UK is still in the process of developing a plan for fund distribution, UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.
For more information on the emergency funding and answers to frequently asked questions, visit https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ope/caresact.html.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.