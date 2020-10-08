For the first time, UK will require all current students to receive a flu shot, according to an email sent Thursday.
“Receiving a flu shot is particularly important this year, as we continue to confront the global pandemic of the coronavirus,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in the email. “Flu vaccinations represent a common-sense and important public health measure—one in which we all can, and should, participate during this challenging time.”
A flu vaccination clinic will be located in the Gatton Student Center beginning October 11. Students who have already received a flu shot will need to provide UK with a copy of their proof of vaccination. Additionally, students who do not have insurance coverage will receive the vaccination for free.
Students who require an exception, such as those who are allergic or have adverse reactions to flu vaccines, will be directed to the Disability Resource Center, who will “work with the student to make decisions about accommodations,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.
Staff and faculty will also be “strongly encouraged” to receive the vaccination, according to the email.
UK will be partnering with Kroger, the College of Pharmacy and University Health Services to “provide more locations and options for flu shots,” according to the email. These locations will include Kroger Field, the 90 and the Gatton Student Center.
“As a community, we have done so much together to confront this global pandemic,” Capilouto said in the email. “This step is one more we can take as a community to keep each other healthy and safe.”
More information about the flu vaccinations, including locations and times for vaccination clinics, can be found at go.uky.edu/flushot.