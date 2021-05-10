In a hopeful sign that post-COVID normalcy is moving even closer, the University of Kentucky announced that their vaccination operations will be moving out of their temporary vaccine clinics and into normal UK Healthcare pharmacies and clinics.
The last day to get vaccinated at the Kroger Field Vaccine Clinic will be May 14 and the final opportunity for on-campus vaccinations will be May 19. Those who have not received their first or second doses must now schedule their vaccination at one of two UK HealthCare pharmacies:
University Health Pharmacy, 2317 Alumni Park Plaza, Lexington, KY
Open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a drive-thru option.
Alumni Park Plaza, 830 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
Open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those under 16 years old who become eligible for the vaccine must schedule their dose at this location.
While the locations are different, the sign-up platform is the same. Anyone who wants to get vaccinated should visit ukvaccine.org, and then use their provided access code to schedule an appointment at whichever location best fits their needs.
According to a UK news release, the Kroger Field and on-campus vaccination clinics are shutting down due to decreased demand. A majority of UK students, staff and faculty have received at least one dose through UK's operations alone—60% of students, 70% of staff, 80% of faculty, as of April 29.
President Eli Capilouto said that the location shift is good because it means clinic workers and volunteers, including many UK students, who have sacrificed their time and effort to bring normalcy to the community can return to other important business.
The change does not mean that UK is taking COVID or the vaccination of the entire community any less seriously, said UK Chief of Police Joe Monroe.
"While this move signifies a new stage of our vaccine efforts, we are not resting in our commitment to make our people and communities safer."