2021 graduates will be able to celebrate in person this spring, as the University of Kentucky announces it will hold in person commencement ceremonies in May.
According to an announcement from UK president Eli Capilouto, UK will hold several in person ceremonies between May 14 and May 16 in Rupp Arena. Graduates will be limited to a maximum of four guests as part of safety standards.
"Health and safety protocols, including mask requirements and physical distancing, will be enforced at the ceremony, and seating will be limited," Capilouto said.
Graduates from the spring and fall of 2020, whose commencements were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are invited to participate.
The announcement said that graduating students will receive an email about choosing their date and time. The ceremonies will have an accompanying virtual. component.
"Ceremonies will be live-streamed for any guests who cannot attend and will be posted to the Commencement website to allow any student who cannot attend the opportunity to participate virtually," Capilouto said.
The announcement said that more information would be available following the close of class registration in April. More information about other groups like faculty and staff who may wish to attend will be shared at an unspecified time.