Three weeks after opening its COVID-19 vaccine clinic, the University of Kentucky will expand its appointment offerings to all campus employees and other members of Phase 1C.
According to an announcement from president Eli Capilouto, UK expects to begin this new phase in the next few weeks.
"In accordance with state guidance, we anticipate in the coming weeks scheduling people on campus and in the community who fall into phase 1c of the vaccination process – those classified as essential workers for businesses and institutions like ours," Capilouto said.
Employees who wish to receive the vaccine should register at ukvaccine.org to be put on the appointment list. When their turn is queued, they will receive an email invitation.
Those already registered do not need to do so again. Those who have gotten their first shot but not their second should fill the request form out again and mark the "booster" option.
UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said the vaccine offer would extend to student employees like RAs and dining workers "if they receive a paycheck from UK."
"We will continue to play an important role, partnering with the state and Fayette County on helping ensure access to vaccines among people in traditionally underserved populations," Capilouto said.
The university was previously contracted to vaccinate around 8,000 employees of Fayette County Public Schools.
So far, UK has administered more than 37,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Most of UK Healthcare's 12,000 employees were vaccinated prior to the clinic opening.
Phase 1C includes community members who work in transportation, grocery and food services, childcare and public safety, among other sectors.