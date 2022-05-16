On Monday, UK Police reported in a crime bulletin that a robbery occurred in the parking lot of the College of Medicine Learning Center on 807 S Limestone Street.
Sent via campus-wide email, the bulletin said that the robbery occurred at 1:50 a.m. next to the Speedway gas station on S Limestone. The suspect, described as a Black male around 6 feet tall, between 180 and 200 pounds and wearing a blue T-shirt, approached the victim asking for money. When the victim kept walking, the suspect assaulted the victim, took cash from the victim’s pocket, and ran toward Press Avenue, according to the email.
UKPD received the report of the robbery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and published the crime bulletin at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing, the email said. UKPD Chief Joe Monroe said that the department is currently looking through CCTV footage from UK buildings and local businesses in the vicinity such as Speedway and Shell to identify and locate the suspect.
Any additional information can be directed to UK Police at (859) 257-8573.