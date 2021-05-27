Three finalists for UK’s Vice President for Institutional Diversity position will be on campus next week to participate in forums and meet with constituents, UK President Eli Capilouto announced in an email Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
The candidates have not been named, but their names and curriculum vitae will be posted on UK’s website 48 hours before their forums. The candidates’ respective forums will take place on Tuesday, June 1, Wednesday, June 2 and Friday, June 4. All forums will take place at 3:30 p.m. in Room 111 of the Gatton College of Business and Economics.
In June 2020, UK announced an action plan to “accelerate progress at UK for Black members of our community and for diversity across our campus,” as Capilouto explained in a June message to campus. This program includes earmarking more funds for diversity staff recruitment, purchasing inclusive art for construction projects and expanding the DEI office. The search for the vice president position began in February, with the search committee consisting of diversity officers and heads of faculty advancement from numerous colleges across campus.
Dr. George Wright currently serves as the interim Vice President for Institutional Diversity, a position he has held for more than a year. In October 2020, he was named senior advisor to Capilouto.
“We are a community that aspires to be a place where everyone belongs and can be their authentic selves,” Capilouto said. “This leadership position will be instrumental in helping us realize that aspiration.”
For more information about the search process, contact Mary Beth Bracken (859-257-3348, marybeth.bracken@uky.edu). For more information about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, visit www.uky.edu/president/diversity-equity-and-inclusion.