UK administrators expanded the list of countries that the university will not sponsor travel to as global worries over the coronavirus increase.
The university will no longer sponsor travel to Italy and Iran, just weeks after UK suspended sponsored travel to China and South Korea, President Eli Capilouto told the campus via email on Monday morning.
UK will be working to return students currently in Italy on study abroad trips, the email stated. No university community members are currently in Iran.
The decision came after the CDC and the U.S. Department of State elevated travel warnings and advisories for Italy and Iran to a Level 3, the email stated. The university will restrict sponsored travel to other countries if the reach the same level of warning.
At a Level 3, the U.S. State Department warns travelers to reconsider their destination.
A list of the countries that will not see UK-endorsed travel can be found here.