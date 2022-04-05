Shortly before 8 p.m. on April 4, a sprinkler broke in a Holmes Hall resident’s room, causing water intrusion and flooding throughout the building.
At 10:09 p.m., a text message was sent from UK Alert to all students, informing them of the water main breakage and that Holmes Hall residents were to evacuate. No other buildings were affected, the message said.
According to BBNvolved, Holmes Hall is one of the largest residence halls on UK’s campus, housing up to 645 students and home to the Creative Arts Residential College Living Learning Program. The building was opened to residents in 2016.
“Fire officials and other safety and facilities officials are, per appropriate safety protocols, evaluating the residence hall now to ensure that it is safe for residents to return. We estimate that about 40 residents will have to be temporarily relocated to other residence halls,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.
Of those being relocated, 10 students were moved into temporary residential housing and others to friends and family.
Temporary housing in other residential halls will continue to be offered while cleaning and repairs are being completed.
“We estimate it will be a few days before the necessary repairs and cleaning can be completed,” Blanton said. “We will keep students and families informed throughout that time of our progress.”
An estimated 55 students were impacted, unable to return to their rooms late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. According to Blanton, UK and safety officials were working quickly to return students to residence halls.
It is expected to be a few days until students are able to return to the damaged rooms, Blanton said.
“We apologize for this inconvenience,” he said. “We are working as quickly as possible to return students, who were impacted, to their rooms as quickly as possible.”