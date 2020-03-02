A Lexington woman was shot in a near-campus apartment complex popular among UK students, a police detective testified in court on Monday morning, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
After a drug deal turned into an armed robbery, Crystal Howard, 35, was shot in the parking lot of 5 Twenty Four Angliana on the night of Feb. 20, Detective Ryan Raker said in court.
Howard was later found dead in her home on Shaftsbury Road, after her son and a friend drove her back from the scene of the shooting without realizing she'd been shot, Raker said.
Joseph Manuel Gonzalez, 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting, a police press release showed. Gonzalez was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Shelbyville on Feb. 21 and charged with murder, robbery and two counts of wanton endangerment.
Gonzalez allegedly pulled a hand gun and demanded money and valuables from Howard, her son and a friend toward the end of a drug deal in a truck, police testified.
After an altercation broke out, Gonzalez allegedly shot at Howard, her son and their friend, Raker said. A bullet struck Howard in the chest, and the three fled the scene.
First responders were called to Howard's home on Shaftsbury Road after her son and his friend realized that Howard was shot and non-responsive. According to the Herald-Leader, Howard was dead when authorities arrived.