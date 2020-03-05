From Vine to YouTube, David Dobrik has grown into a social media sensation. Last night, the viral internet star pledged $10,000 to DanceBlue during his visit to the University of Kentucky.
The content creator was at UK as part of SAB's spring celebrity showcase “YouTube U.”
”YouTubeU is an event used to highlight the careers of on the rise YouTube stars to gain a more personal perspective on their lives and provide a more personal experience for students,” according to Cady Barbour the SAB Director of Pop Culture.
SAB has had other content creators come to the university, like Jenna Marbles in the fall of 2017.
During Wednesday's event, Evie Lawson, a senior and a member of Delta Delta Delta yelled out from the audience that the Dobrik should donate to DanceBlue. That challenge and a game of rock, papers, scissors was all it took for Lawson to win the $10,000 donation for the DanceBlue organization.
All the money will be donated to support the kids and research of the Danceblue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.
“He’s an incredible person...my reaction was speechless. I can’t stop shaking," said Lawson.
Also in attendance at the show were Natalie Mariduena, one of Dobrik's assistants, and Jonah Antonya, another member of a Dobrik's "vlog squad."