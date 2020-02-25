After a busy first day of sales, SAB is re-opening ticket sales Tuesday morning for the Youtube U event starring David Dobrik.
Students with valid UK IDs can purchase tickets at the Singletary Center box office starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Each ID is limited to a single ticket purchase. Tickets are $10 a piece for students.
Remaining tickets will go live for faculty and staff on Thursday.
SAB updated its event page Monday night to "thank everyone for their patience in the ticket purchasing process" on the box office's opening day. The update also warned that supplies are limited and that "tickets are reserved primarily for students."
Youtube U, which was announced earlier this semester, will take place Wednesday, March 4th at 8 p.m. The event will feature a moderated Q&A session with Dobrik, an internet personality known for his Youtube and Instagram presence.