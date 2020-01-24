The Kentucky Kernel staff added to their award-winning history Friday night, receiving multiple awards at the 151st annual convention of the Kentucky Press Association.
The Kernel staff received the top honor among collegiate papers, first place in the General Excellence category.
“Very excited, very proud of the staff both this year and last year’s,” said Kernel Editor-In-Chief Rick Childress. “Lots of amazing people doing great work for their community, acting as watchdogs taking amazing pictures writing great columns, features, everything. I hope we can take home another one next year.”
Individual staff members were awarded for their work in news, sports, photo and opinion.
Best breaking news coverage:
2nd place - Bailey Vandiver
Best feature story:
1st place - Akhira Umar
2nd place - Akhira Umar
3rd place - Sarah Ladd
Best columnist:
1st place - Sarah Ladd
2nd place - Hannah Woosley
3rd place - Sarah Halsey
Best sports columnist:
1st place - Erika Bonner
2nd place - Chase Campbell
Best sports story:
3rd place - Chase Campbell
Best sports feature story:
2nd place - Jake Maynard
Best enterprise or analytical story:
1st place Sarah Ladd
Best investigative story or series:
1st place - Rick Childress
2nd place - Sydney Momeyer
Best on-going/extended coverage story:
2nd place - Kentucky Kernel staff
3rd place - Kentucky Kernel staff
Best business/agribusiness story:
3rd place - Emily Laytham
Best use of social media or multi-media:
1st place - Arden Barnes
Best video:
1st place - Sarah Ladd
2nd place - Sarah Ladd
Best breaking news picture:
1st place - Arden Barnes
2nd place - Michael Clubb
3rd place - Arden Barnes
Best general news picture:
1st place - Jordan Prather
2nd place - Sukruthi Yerramreddy
3rd place - Arden Barnes
Best feature picture:
1st place - Michael Clubb
2nd place - Jordan Prather
3rd place - Michael Clubb
Best picture essay:
1sr place - Arden Barnes
Best sports picture:
1st place -Jordan Prather
2nd place - Michael Clubb
3rd place - Jordan Prather
Best sports picture essay:
1st place - Michael Clubb
2nd place - Kentucky Kernel staff
3rd place - Jordan Prather
Best sports page/section:
1st place - Kentucky Kernel Staff
3rd place - Kentucky Kernel Staff
Best headline writer:
1st place - Kentucky Kernel Staff
3rd place - Kentucky Kernel Staff
Awards were determined by published work from September 2018 through September 2019.
Bailey Vandiver, Editor-In-Chief of the Kernel for the 2018-2019 school year, said the awards were a great way to end her college career.
“I’m so excited and proud of all the amazing journalists at the Kernel,” said Vandiver. “I know this award is well deserved because I know how hard these people work.”
Kernel staff competed against student journalists across the state in the Class 2 Student Publications division.
“We are very glad to have been named the best collegiate newsroom in the state of Kentucky,” said student media advisor Ryan Craig. “The staff worked hard and remain some of the best collegiate journalists in the country and tonight it showed.”
Recent Kernel alumni also took home awards for their work in newsrooms across the state.