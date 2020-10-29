Like many students, Davis McIntire has turned to TikTok during the pandemic to alleviate boredom and offer an escape. The character that stemmed from his quarantine now has millions of likes on TikTok and McIntire himself has hundreds of thousands of followers.
Dixie Jewell is the name of McIntire’s signature persona – a southern mom with a robust personality and penchant for pink Derby hats and pearls, each video of Dixie Jewell has garnered anywhere from 100,000 to a million views.
McIntire, who first joined TikTok in February, said he had always done accents for his friends and decided to expand his talent to TikTok, not knowing that thousands of people would fall in love with his character. His inspiration for Dixie Jewell came from one of his high school teachers.
“She is just the biggest southern belle you’d ever meet, and she's hysterical,” McIntire said. He dedicates his character to her, even though she doesn’t know that, he said.
McIntire is currently a freshman at UK, majoring in agriculture. He said that he had limited participation in acting in high school, and because of COVID-19, he has not been able to get involved with anything on campus. But acting through TikTok gives him hope for the future and potential opportunities in California down the line, McIntire said.
“I hope so, I’m not really sure honestly, because my major is telling me one thing, but my TikTok is telling me another,” said McIntire. He know almost right from the beginning that he had something special in Dixie Jewell; he vividly remembers the response to his first video and waking up to find almost 16,000 likes.
“Wait a minute, I think I did something here,” he remembered thinking.
Following that reaction, Dixie Jewell became his staple personality on TikTok. He occasionally features other characters - like a New York woman, or an off-screen son named Hunter - in his videos, along with references to Kentucky places and traditions.
McIntire said things just keep growing and it set in every day how crazy his follower count was.
“It's just really cool how people reach out to me now,” he said. “People recognize me in public.”
McIntire’s classmates didn’t recognize the scale of his reach until the summer. They would tell him that they saw his TikToks on their For You page, McIntire said, and he would say, “No you didn't, no you didn’t.”
McIntire said there are downsides to being TikTok-famous. With great powers comes great responsibility, he explained, and he has to make sure everything he posts is okay to put out there for the world to see.
“Even if I have an opinion, nowadays you can’t really have an opinion without people attacking you for it,” McIntire said. said.
TikTok as a platform may have limited time left in the U.S. McIntire said it would be sad to see the app removed since that’s where he got his start, but he has plans to start a YouTube channel starring Dixie Jewell if that happens. To see McIntire in action, find him on TikTok @dixiejewell.