The new electric scooters around campus are appealing to many, and rightfully so. All you have to do is pull up an app on your phone, scan the scooter, and you’re free to ride for a small fee. This makes getting to class quick and easy.
However, this isn’t always the case. Many injuries have been reported in the short time since the scooters were added to campus this fall.
UK student Yafet Girmay was injured riding a scooter to class last week. He said he was running late, so he decided to take a scooter. The roads and sidewalks were icy from the snow and cold temperatures and Girmay slipped and fell. This incident resulted in a dislocated hip.
Last month, a Lexington resident was hit and killed riding an electric scooter in downtown Lexington. According to WKYT, the man was killed on Richmond Rd while in the road’s bike lane.
Due to safety reasons alone, I believe Lime scooters need to be regulated in a better way. But safety isn’t the only negative. The scooters also have an effect on the environment.
While the scooters may seem like an environmentally friendly alternative, studies say otherwise.
According to a study, conducted by researchers at North Carolina State University, traveling by scooter produces more greenhouse gas emissions per mile than traveling by bus, bicycle, moped or foot.
In the grand scheme of things, the electric scooters may not be producing large amounts of greenhouse gases, but over time, small amounts add up to big environmental effects. Generally, the students on campus using Lime scooters are students who used to ride bikes. This means greenhouse gases are being added into the air that otherwise wouldn’t be.
I don’t think Lime scooters are worth hurting the environment, and they are certainly not worth risking your life. I encourage people to stop using them if possible.
But if you must ride an electric scooter, I encourage you to be cautious and especially aware near main roads.