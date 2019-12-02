I think we can all agree that we spend way too much time on our phones, especially on social media. However, most of us are too busy to be spending as much time on our phones as we do.
While many college students complain about not having enough time to get things done, I don’t know anyone too busy for social media. Whether we are aware of it or not, we often let our phones distract us from our responsibilities and actual priorities.
I’m sure we can all think of times when we’ve been mindlessly scrolling and could not believe how much time had passed. In the words of Representative Maxine Waters, I’m “reclaiming my time.”
I’ve decided to limit my screen time. You should, too.
How much screen time is too much depends on each individual, but there are many different tools to reduce screen time, no matter the specific limits you choose to set. I use Screen Time on my iPhone to alert me when I’ve surpassed the 30 minutes of social media I’ve allowed myself per day. There are also other apps available to limit screen time, such as Freedom and In Moment.
Most people use their phone as their alarm clock. Although this is understandable, it also means that your phone is the first thing you see everyday. I personally don’t want to be staring at a screen first thing every morning.
Instead, I’ve started using an actual alarm clock so that I am not as tied to my phone. I think social media is a terrible way to start the day. We all have better things to do than scroll. If you can afford an iPhone, you can afford an alarm clock.
I have also begun putting my phone in a drawer when I’m not using it. I know this sounds strange, but I am less tempted to reach for my phone as a mindless reflex when I do this. While unconventional, this strategy is effective.
I also recommend decluttering your phone. The fewer unimportant applications you have downloaded onto your phone, the less you will feel the need to use it. I suggest also unsubscribing from unneeded emails and turning off as many notifications as possible. I even deleted my gmail from my phone; there is no email that can’t wait until tomorrow. Lastly, my phone lives on “Do Not Disturb.” I know this may seem radical to some, but it allows for as few distractions as possible.
We have better things to do.
I believe that if you use a few of these tips, you will be amazed at how much free time you actually have. You can do it!