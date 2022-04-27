With graduation right around the corner, many seniors are about to transition into a world of new opportunities. As I look back on my four years at the University of Kentucky, I can’t help but laugh at the memories and mistakes that were made along the way.
College truly can be the best four years of your life, but there’s no avoiding the obstacles and challenges along the way. However, you can at least be better equipped to handle them when they arise. In order to help you, I reached out to seniors graduating from UK to see what tips they could offer. So, here’s five pieces of advice from graduating seniors to help you overcome college’s most difficult challenges.
1. Get involved
“Get involved with something your first semester,” senior James Worthington said.
You’ll hear it over and over, but truly this is one of the best pieces of advice seniors had to offer. As cliché as it may sound, getting involved on campus is one of the quickest and most efficient ways to meet new people around campus.
Interested in sports? Cooking? Politics? Philanthropy? Whatever it may be, with over 450 student organizations and clubs on campus, you are bound to find something that piques your interests.
Getting involved can be awkward at first, but try to remember that everyone has felt that exact same way at some point or another. At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to find a place where we fit in best.
2. Manage your time
Grace Karr, another senior at UK, said that another important piece of advice is to remember to balance your time. “Set aside a few hours every day to do school work, and, say, at 8 p.m. you are going to do stuff for yourself,” she said.
There’s no doubt about it. Without a solid routine, you’ll constantly be stressed, especially in a college environment.
Do things to help you manage your time. Try scheduling your classes close together and avoid large gaps in between them. Plan to do your homework at a specific time each day. Don’t hold off on studying for exams until the night before.
By taking the time to figure out what works best for you now, you in turn save yourself a lot of stress and hardships in the future.
3. Utilize the resources available to you
If there is one thing that I cannot stress enough it’s this: UK has resources available to help you out with just about any academic need you may have.
Have a major paper coming up? The Writing Center has your back in helping you make sure it’s good to go before you submit. Have a speech coming up? Presentation U! will help you practice and perfect your speech so you can nail it in class. Not doing so well in your math class? The Study has tutors prepared and able to help you overcome even the trickiest subjects.
These resources are designed to not only help you but are free of charge to students. Use them while you can and take advantage of the help they have to offer.
4. Take advantage of what Lexington has to offer
“Take advantage of the things you won’t find anywhere else,” senior Eli Scheckel said.
Whether it be a Caturday tailgate, a day at Keeneland or camping out for Big Blue Madness, take advantage of the unique experiences Lexington has to offer.
“They’re also a great way to meet people,” Scheckel said.
Lexington has a little bit of something to offer for everyone, so make those memories while you can. Don’t forget to take pictures, because you’ll be happy you have those memories to hold close as you prepare to take the big leap into the “adult world.”
5. Enjoy yourself
Last and most importantly, don’t forget to stop and smell the roses. Four years seem like eternity, but those four years will go by before you know it. So, cherish the moments, big and small, while you can.
For many of us, college is the first time that we are all on our own, free to explore our interests and passions however we may choose. From here on forward, our lives are what we alone make of it. So you might as well do your best to make the best of it. Take time to appreciate the opportunities you have and don’t take them for granted.
No matter whether you are a freshman, sophomore or junior, I hope you take this advice and hold it close. Make the best of whatever time you have left. Work hard, have fun and always remind yourself that you get out of the college experience whatever you put into it.