Although the cold weather and short days can make you want to stay inside all winter, some of the most fun activities take place over the next few months.
With the holidays coming up, Lexington has many events that I think UK students will enjoy immensely. Below are five events in the Lexington area that are perfect for UK students who are looking to do something different for the end of the semester.
Redwood Cooperative School Maker’s Fair
The Redwood Maker’s Fair is on Saturday, November 16, from Noon-4 p.m. This event will feature local vendors and artisans and will be selling drinks and snacks while you are shopping.
ROCK's 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar
The Roller Derby of Central Kentucky (ROCK) Holiday Bazaar is taking place on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be artisans, vendors, a bake sale and a silent auction. This event is perfect if you are looking for a unique place to get Christmas presents.
Lights Up
Lights Up is a public event hosted by The Summit at Fritz Farm. This takes place on November 16 from 4-8 p.m. This event offers face painting, Christmas cotton candy, live holiday entertainment, carolers and the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park
The Kentucky Horse Park puts on an event each year during which you can drive around the Horse Park and see the lights show they put on. This event is $15 per car, but it is totally worth it. Southern Lights takes place each night from 5:30-10 p.m. from November 18 to December 31.
Nutcracker at Lexington Opera House
The Nutcracker is a Christmas tradition for most people. It is a Christmas ballet that is perfect for people of all ages. The Lexington Ballet performs The Nutcracker on December 17 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on December 18 at 2 p.m.
Hopefully some of these activities seem interesting to you and you give them a try over the next couple months.