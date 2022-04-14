As new, fresh faces and rising stars are presented each year, only a handful are truly remembered for their tremendous impact in their industry.
The rise to fame must be a thrilling journey, as a multitude of celebrities and public figures climb the ranks of popularity. However, in an age where anyone can become famous through various social media platforms, perhaps the term “icon” is used too loosely. Today, I think deeming something or someone as “iconic” too often has deteriorated its true meaning.
While many celebrities come and go, a true icon transcends their time by forging a pathway for the generations to come.
When I picture an icon, Beyoncé is one of the first people who comes to mind. The moment I laid my eyes on her “Single Ladies” music video as a child is when I fell “Dangerously in Love” with her.
From getting her start as a teenager as a member of the girl group Destiny’s Child to soaring into an overly successful solo career, there is no question that Beyoncé is one of the greatest entertainers of all time as she continues to make history.
By having a career spanning over the course of two decades and being the most awarded female artist, Queen Bey has undoubtedly solidified her reign by constantly creating a buzz.
With her distinctive voice and eccentric flow, Nicki Minaj has proven time and time again why she is one of the best female rappers of all time.
Her debut album “Pink Friday” was released in 2010 and would go triple platinum, propelling Minaj into superstardom, according to Biography.
Since I discovered her music at eight years old, the rapstar has never left my playlist, as I have been a proud Barb ever since. Through her unique ability to capture her audience, Minaj shows that staying true and authentic to one’s self will open doors that imitation can’t.
Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, has dominated the entire music industry by dropping constant hits that take their rightful place on the Billboard charts. The Toronto rapper began his career on the teen show “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and eventually made his transition to music in 2006.
According to Insider, following his Grammy-nominated lead single “Best I Ever Had,” Drake would become “the first-ever artist to log eight straight years on the Hot 100.” Despite many questioning his credibility as a rapper, Drake’s career is “So Far Gone” as he continues to reach new heights and climb to higher “Views.”
After the tragic passing of her brother Gianni Versace, fashion designer Donatella Versace has kept the legendary fashion house name alive throughout the decades. According to BoF, she is the recipient of numerous accolades such as the “Fashion Icon” award at the Fashion Awards, “Designer of the Year” presented by both British GQ and GQ China, the “Fashion Icon Award” at the Berlin GQ Awards and the CNMI Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards for recognized sustainability.
Aside from running a renowned luxury brand, Versace is also an active philanthropist, as she has served as patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The iconic logo of Versace, the head of Medusa, has endured as a legendary symbol as the brand continues to turn their competitors to stone.
Julie Andrews is someone who needs no introduction. With her career spanning over seven decades, according to Biography, the acclaimed actress received an Academy Award for her supercalifragilisticexpialidocious performance as the charismatic nanny in “Mary Poppins” and another nomination for her portrayal of Maria von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” the following year.
As a child, I was first introduced to Andrews from her portrayal as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in Disney’s “The Princess Diaries” series, which turned me into an instant fan, despite not knowing that she was an icon well before that time. Apart from showing her face on screen, Andrews has lent her unforgettable voice for characters such as Queen Lillian in the animated movie series “Shrek” and Lady Whistledown in the Netflix series “Bridgerton.” No matter her role, Andrews continues to shine bright like “a drop of golden sun.”
In the winter of 1984, Akron, Ohio, would become the birthplace of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James. Showing a promising future at a young age, James would become the number one pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. According to NBA, the sports legend would receive countless accolades, including four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year and four-time NBA Finals MVP.
Outside of the court, James is an active philanthropist, as he is the founder of the LeBron James Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a stronger community in his hometown through education and extracurricular activities. As a Laker, James continues to bring the heat on the court and is an ultimate example that no matter where one comes from, the sky's the limit.
Pop star and beauty mogul Rihanna certainly has had an “Unapologetic” career. Born and raised on the island of Barbados, the singer left her home as a teenager to pursue a music career in America. By taking this momentous chance, Rihanna would cause a major storm in the music industry forcing everyone to hold on to their “Umbrella.”
All throughout her career, Rihanna has consistently added remarkable music to her discography, including my personal favorite albums “ANTI” and “Loud.” The superstar has received countless prestigious awards, including a Grammy in 2012 for her album “Unapologetic” and the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award in 2014, according to Biography.
Later on, she extended her reach into the world of beauty by launching her empire Fenty Beauty in 2017, which would catapult her into a well-deserved billionaire status.
Above all, ascending to a level of an icon is not only about being consistent; it is being persistent. As proven through these prominent figures, icons do not happen by accident but by breaking through barriers and defying the odds.