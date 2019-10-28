It's no secret that Angelina Jolie has had a phenomenal career in the film world, evident from her ability to play characters like Mrs. Smith in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and Lola in “Shark Tale.” Jolie has now reprised her role in the series Maleficent, which debuted in theaters in 2014.
The sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” attracted devoted Disney fans this weekend, grossing $36 million worldwide.
The story, which adds a new-age twist to the classic Sleeping Beauty, continues to follow the life of Aurora, played by Elle Fanning. The plot begins with Prince Phillip asking Aurora for her hand in marriage. Aurora is thrilled, but her excitement soon diminishes when she tells Maleficent. While Prince Phillip’s parents encourage the marriage to take place when Aurora and Prince Phillip announce their exciting news, Maleficent rages in anger.
In a shift to dark world fantasy, Prince Phillip’s mother decides she is up for the challenge of proving Maleficent’s evil ways wrong.
If you watch this film, expect a roller coaster of emotions from beginning to end. It is important to take in each scene and understand the rapid pace of the movie. Paying close attention to who and how characters collide is crucial in understanding new dynamics within the movie.
Each scene is beautifully captured with compelling scenes, background images and night-to-day contrast. The costuming and makeup corresponds well to the fantasy world, along with the variation of dark and light. The drastic cheekbones and supernatural costumes and special effects add an element of enticement for the audience. The setting creates a vibrant experience within each scene that will have the audience leaning forward in awe.
Movie-goers will also see the movie in 3-D or X-D, a characteristic of Joachim Ronning’s work, which has proved to be dramatic and full of suspense, with a hint of romance. This sequel did not fall short of his ability to produce visually rich films.
The experience into the dark world that “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” provides will appeal to anyone interested in action-packed films with a hint of love and fantasy.
I recommend catching this film in theaters or at the Student Center Cinema, if it is shown there in the coming months.
Rate: 9/10