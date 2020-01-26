The University of Kentucky is home to 21 varsity sports, but the most underrated is gymnastics. Gymnastics calls Memorial Coliseum home, and meets (free with a Student ID) are on Friday nights at 7. I recommend coming to support the team and see their hard work pay off.
If you don’t know much about gymnastics, don’t worry. There are videos explaining each event projected at the meets, so anyone can follow along.
Gymnastics does not get nearly the attention it deserves, and is great for spectators. It is a sport like no other. The beauty and athleticism of the gymnasts’ movement is unmatched, but unfortunately doesn’t usually get the credit it deserves. Their technique is impeccable, their strength astonishing. There is even an artistic and rhythmic aspect to the floor routines. There is something for everyone.
The UK gymnasts inspire me to be the best version of myself because of their obvious dedication to their craft. The team is also full of great role models to young girls in the community, many of whom come to the meets. The ways the gymnastics team inspires people in Lexington are clear.
Whether or not you like the sport, you have to respect how far UK’s gymnastics team has come in the past few years. The team is off to their best start in years, and can only go up from here. There are only seven weeks left of the regular Gymnastics season, so come support the team while you can.
The talent and work ethic of these girls sets them apart from the competition. UK was ranked #12 in the preseason poll, and is off to a 4-1 start to their season. The only loss was at #4 Utah, and the remainder of the season looks promising. UK has already defeated Missouri, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Lindenwood University this season.
The next home meet competition is against rival Florida on Friday, January 31. Don’t miss out!