A year and a half into the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are starting to go stir crazy again.
The drop in cases during the summer gave a lot of people the hope that we might soon be free from Coronavirus and able to be with friends or travel again. But lately, as I look at the case numbers spiking again, I come to realize that I’m not going to get that vacation anytime soon.
I remember back during the first few months of Fall 2020, when UK was trying to do hybrid classes, being worried that something would happen. One of my first thoughts was that any campus events, mostly ones thrown by the Greek groups, would cause the virus to spread like wildfire through campuses and make things worse. Which then happened.
Honestly, at some point, I can’t say I didn’t understand the desire to be out with people again. I can’t be too mad at it because I do on some level get it. I had been slowly squirreling away money since February 2020 to go out of town and have my first real vacation in a long time.
I remember staring at the calendar and thinking that it would be cleared up by July... only for the event to be cancelled for safety reasons.
In the wake of coronavirus vaccines becoming widespread, a sense of optimism washed over the country, the world, that things may return to a semblance of normal one of these days. Human beings are social animals, and suspending all major social events for a good chunk of time takes a toll on people.
The two big signifiers that things would be returning to normal or something close to it for me were schools and colleges returning to campus, and musicians going on tour again. While the first is obvious, the second one was a surprise to some.
It seems like every remotely active singer, rapper, and band of the last few decades simultaneously caught cabin fever and decided to tour. Everyone from The Weeknd to Metallica to Justin Bieber is preparing to put rubber to the road and finally release their latest projects for the world to see. This excited me at first as I realized things like anime conventions, plays, and other events would be plausible now too. Things might start getting back to normal.
When Delta began to spread, Lollapalooza became a super-spreader, and my rose colored glasses started to crack.
UK in-person instruction is in full swing again, so naturally students are trying to do things on campus. A lot of students live here, so they’re trying to find ways to enjoy the campus.
The Student Activities Board is throwing events to try and get people into the spirit, including a meet and greet in a ball pit, and I ran into some members promoting them when I went to the Student Center.
Senior Psyhcology major Isabella Carone and Sophomore Human Health Science major Emma Keeling were staffing the Student Activities Board table, among a row of other groups. When I asked about the safety of the events, they explained there was distancing and masks.
“We have a lot of hybrid events,” Carone mentioned in the discussion. They also explained that they were online events, with Keeling mentioning bingo as one of them.
I still wasn’t quite convinced, so I started asking other students around campus if they had went to any events at UK lately. One such student was freshman Laney Burman. She had went to one of the events in the grand ballroom. “It was inside, wearing masks the whole time.”
Another freshman I talked to was Alyssa Gibson. “I went to the freshman ruckus during [K Week].” I asked if masks or distancing was in place. “Sanitary wise? Yeah masks were required.”
The Activities Board seems to have its heart in the right place, and are taking steps to keep people safe. And I guess if students have to be tested on a weekly basis if they aren’t vaccinated, then the school does seem to be trying to keep people safe.
I’ll freely admit, I can’t judge students who are going out to events or partying during this. They’re young, impulsive, and want to go out and live their lives.
I’ve started to feel the cabin fever breathing down my neck, I’ve gone out to a movie in theaters or walked around the mall, I’m still looking for the chance to go on vacation later in the year, who am I to tell people they can’t go out and have fun?
Still, the numbers do worry me a lot and make me wonder if the various colleges and universities tried to rush into going back to normal. I’m not sure what the pacing to make this safe or not is. I guess we’ll have to find out as time goes on.