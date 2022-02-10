Feb. 14: the day that everyone either looks forward to or dreads. Fortunately, there are plenty of things to do in Lexington the whole week leading up to Valentine’s Day, no matter your relationship status.
From Galentine’s Day to Valentine’s Day, Lexington has a lot to offer, and there’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than with heart-shaped food.
If you want to go a step beyond a box of chocolates, Mad Mushroom, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s and Donato’s all have heart-shaped pizzas available in honor of the holidays. Chick-fil-A is also getting into the spirit of love by offering 3o-count chicken nuggets, ten Chick-n-Minis or six chocolate chunk cookies in a heart-shaped container. Insomnia Cookies will also be joining in on the heart-shaped trend with their cookie cakes.
Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream has special Valentine’s Day flavors, which include Irish Cream Dreams, Chocolate Hazelnut, Non-Dairy Cherry Amaretto and vegan and dairy-free Raspberry Sorbet.
Old School Coffee is introducing three new flavors this month in honor of the holiday: The “raspberry love,” which is a raspberry white mocha, the “chocolate covered strawberry,” which is a strawberry mocha and the “rose chai latte.”
If you’re looking for a nice date night, Sedona Taphouse is offering Valentine’s Day specials, which include an appetizer to share, two entrées and red velvet cake for dessert. The menu includes gluten-free and vegan options.
For fitness fanatics, Cyclebar has several classes available on Feb. 14 and 15 with themes of love or bitterness, depending on what you’re feeling this year. They have a variety of titles that express the classes’ themes, such as “Break up with him,” “Lovey Dovey,” “Simp Season,” “Battle of the Exes” and “Valentine’s Day Eve (boys suck).” You can book your ride online, and your first one is free.
For those over 21, Tin Roof is throwing a Galentine’s Day Brunch with bottomless mimosas and live music from DJ Xaniti on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.. They will also have Rom-Com Trivia on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. It’s free to play, and there will be prizes for the first, second and third place winners.
Pour Decisions will hold a Valentine’s Day Drag Brunch on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.. “The Queens are coming to brunch and making some Pour Decisions!” the event description announces. This is a 21+ event, and tickets are $30. Attendees will receive a brunch board to share with their table, which includes mini doughnuts, assorted cheeses, seasonal fruits, cured meat and crackers as well as one mimosa per person.
The Kentucky Castle is hosting events for both ends of the relationship spectrum. On Feb. 12, they will be celebrating Galentine’s Day with shopping and cocktails, making this a 21+ event. Vendors will include Kendra Scott, Maker’s Mark, Cyclebar Lexington, Scentsy, Blush Boutique and The Spark Collection Lexington. Tickets are $25 and will be sold in two-hour increments. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For mystery buffs, the Kentucky Castle will also be having a Murder Mystery Dinner in the Grand Ballroom on Feb. 16 from 7-9 p.m. Customers will watch the mystery of “The Deadly Valentine!” unfold during dinner. Country singer Blake Kirby is found dead in his hotel room the morning after winning a Grammy. The cause of death is strangulation and it’s the audience’s job to figure out “whodunnit.” The menu contains gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free and vegan options. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased online.
If you’d like a new conversation piece for your home, Painting with a Twist is offering Valentine’s classes from Feb. 11-16. Couples can paint one half of the painting each and hang them together to make one complete piece. If you come alone or with friends, you can turn your canvas horizontally and do the entire painting on one canvas. You can book your class online and prices range from $39-$50.
For those who would prefer to celebrate Valentine's weekend from home, there are several online events, from chocolate covered strawberry and cake pop-making workshops to the Valentine’s Day Singles Party.
You can also watch Valentine’s day themed episodes of your favorite shows. For Example, “Galentine’s Day” (“Parks and Recreation” season 2, episode 16), “Couple’s Discount” (“The Office” season 9, episode 16), “Valentine’s Day” (“New Girl” season 1, episode 13) or “The One with the Candy Hearts” (“Friends” season 1, episode 14).
If you prefer movies, there are plenty that fall into the category of love, heartbreak and all of the “situationships” in between, such as “Valentine’s Day,” “10 Things I Hate about You,” “The Notebook,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Bridesmaids.”
Whether you're celebrating the season of love with your partner, your friends or by yourself, there’s plenty to do in Lexington. Just follow your heart; there’s something out there for everyone.