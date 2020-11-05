The University of Kentucky is participating in a COVID-19 trial. According to a UK press release from Nov. 5, Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville will be testing sites for the study, part of phase 3 clinical research for Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
The study, named the Ensemble trial, will aim to evaluate the Janssen investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
According to the press release, the Phase 3 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled clinical trial which was designed to evaluate the safety of a single vaccine dose of the Janssen investigational vaccine versus a placebo. The trial aims to evaluate approximately 60,000 people, most including significant representation from people 60 and older.
According to the press release, UK, Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare are planning to enroll at least 2,000 local volunteers. The study is open to people over 18 who meet inclusion criteria, which includes adults with and without health issues associated with an increase in risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
According to the press release, UK’s Dr. Richard Greenberg, an infectious disease expert with four decades of vaccine development experience, will be leading the local effort. If you are interested in learning more about participating in trial, you can visit the website StopCOVIDKy.com. More information is also available at Janssen’s ENSEMBLE website.