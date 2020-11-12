UKPD reported a sexual assault on campus in a UK Crime Bulletin issued across campus on Thursday.
The crime bulletin stated that a student was sexually assaulted by another student in one of the residence halls on campus, and that the suspect is known to the victim.
UKPD received a report of the incident on Nov.10, and the incident happened on Nov.1.
If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual assault, here is a list of resources offered on campus https://www.uky.edu/vipcenter/content/campus-resources, and if you are looking to report an incident, you may report to the Title IX Coordinator at 859-257-8927 or visit http://www.uky.edu/eeo/.