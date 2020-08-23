UPDATE:
At least three people were injured in the shooting said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers in a media briefing around 6:45 this evening. The extent of the injuries are unknown, but all three of the victims were taken to the hospital, Weathers said. No further information was given on the victims.
Chief Weathers said this appears to have been an isolated incident where at least one victim and the suspect knew each other and there is believed to have been some type of interaction between the victims and the suspect before the shooting. Weathers also said the incident remained isolated to one part of the mall. Lexington Police Department later announced on twitter that the incident was believed to have taken place by Bath and Body Works. However, the amount of shots fired and weapons used remains unknown, Weathers said.
"This does not appear to be a random shooting. Our investigation is ongoing," Lexington police Department tweeted after the media briefing.
Chief Weathers said there is currently no suspect in custody, but the investigation is ongoing with searches and interviews with witnesses are still taking place. Weathers said teams are still sweeping the mall, and it is unclear whether the suspect is inside or not.
“We don’t think [they are inside], but we’re not taking those chances. That’s why we’re searching,” Weathers said.
No information was given about the suspect.
Weathers said the scene still remains closed, and those who need to pick up family can come to the Nicholasville Road side of the mall where police will escort them to their family members.
Police are also asking anyone with information to reach out to them via their anonymous tip line at (859)253-2020.
Lexington police say a shooting occurred at the Fayette Mall sometime around 4 p.m. Sunday.
In a campus-wide email Sunday evening, UK President Capilouto says early reports show no UK students were physically hurt, but some were onsite during the shootings.
“As a community of concern and care, we must be a safe harbor for each other during these times. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Lexington community, the victims and their families and loved ones,” wrote Capilouto.
Lexington police confirmed in Tweets that by 5 p.m. there was no longer an active shooter.
“The mall is currently being evacuated and officers are checking each store. Mall patrons and employees are being sheltered on LexTran buses. Please continue to avoid the area if possible,” the Lexington Police Department wrote.
Capilouto said the UK Counseling center is “mobilizing resources and will reach out to those students who understandably may have been traumatized by this violence.”
Students my contact the UK Counseling Center by calling 859-257-8701 or by accessing their website.
Police are asking people to avoid the Fayette Mall area at this time.