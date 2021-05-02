It took a little over a month, but No. 17 Kentucky finally won their second SEC series of the season in dominant fashion in College Station vs. the Aggies of Texas A&M.
Coming into the weekend, The Wildcats were sitting at no. 10 in the SEC and four games under .500 in SEC play, but after a great weekend they moved up to eighth only one game under .500 (10-11) and with one more series to go in the regular season.
If nothing else changes, Kentucky would face ninth-seeded Texas A&M in College Station yet again for the first game of the SEC Tournament.
Kentucky jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the Sunday afternoon series against Texas A&M that pushed them up in the rankings.
The Wildcats got things rolling in the top of the second inning, as senior Grace Baalman earned a single RBI to put the Cats up 1-0 early.
In the top of the third, Kentucky would stretch their lead to three runs to none thanks to an Aggies wild pitch and a RBI from freshman Erin Coffel.
After a couple quiet fourth and fifth innings offensively for both sides, Kentucky would look to put the game out of reach, scoring one run in each of the top of the sixth and seventh innings.
The final nail in the coffin for the Aggies would be a solo home run from sophomore Miranda Stoddard in the top of the seventh, putting the Cats up 5-1 heading into the final frame of play.
It was also another stellar day on the mound for fifth year senior Autumn Humes, only giving up three hits and one run compared to her six strikeouts on the day. Humes finished the weekend 3-0 in an impressive showing.
The Wildcats will head back home now for what is their final three games of the regular season, hosting a South Carolina team who has struggled in conference play.
The Gamecocks of South Carolina sat at an underwhelming 4-16 conference record going into Sunday afternoon, only above 2-15 Mississippi State in SEC standings.
If the Wildcats are able to win the series or even sweep against the Gamecocks next weekend, they set themselves up to finish .500 or better in conference play.
The home series will start on Friday evening at John Cropp Stadium, with all three games available for viewing on SEC Network+.