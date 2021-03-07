In their best start to the season ever, No. 10 Kentucky finished their pre-conference schedule undefeated at 19-0 after their double header sweep of Coastal Carolina and FAU Sunday afternoon.
The Wildcats would finish the weekend at a strong 5-0 in the Florida Atlantic University Tournament, with the closest game coming vs Illinois State, which was won off a walk off hitter by junior Renee Abernathy on friday afternoon.
In game one of the double game slate vs Coastal Carolina, Kentucky kept the dominating theme to the start of the season going as they would put up 12 runs to the Chanticleers three in just four and a half innings.
The lady cats would start out slow vs the Chanticleers, where they would trail 3-2 after two innings, an uncommon theme on the season so far. The third inning would prove to be the game deciding inning as Kentucky would outscore Coastal 9-0 in the inning alone.
Senior Mallory Peyton would get things going in the third with her three RBI home run, which was already her second home run of the day. Kentucky would then go on to put up four more runs in the course of the inning thanks to some key hits from juniors Tatum Spangler and Kayla Kowalik, and with some help from an error by the Chanticleers that would lead to a run score.
Peyton would go two for three in the game at bat, including two home runs which would give the cats a total of five runs. The Wildcats would go on to win 12-3.
In the second and final game of the day, the Cats looked to wrap up another successful weekend vs FAU. Kentucky would start out strong, leading 4-0 after two innings thanks to a couple two RBI hits from junior Tatum Spangler and senior Lauren Johnson.
The only other runs for the Cats would come in the fourth inning, led by yet another double RBI hit from senior Lauren Johnson to put the Cats up 7-2.
Kentucky wouldn’t score in the final 3 innings but they also only allowed one more run in that time frame, thanks once again to fifth year senior Aubrey Humes. In a little over six innings pitched, she would only allow six hits compared to her seven strikeouts. Kentucky would go on to win 7-3 in seven innings.
Kentucky now improves to a staggering 19-0 on the season, but that streak will be challenged in their next series in Gainesville
The Wildcats will travel to Florida to start SEC play vs the No. 5 Florida Gators, who are 14-1 themselves. The Gators only loss was in a series split with their rival No. 16 Florida State.
The three game series will be available for viewing on SEC Network+. The first pitch will take place at 6 p.m. E.T. on Friday evening.