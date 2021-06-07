The Wildcats are headed out west for a chance to etch their names in the history books this week in Eugene, OR.
Trey Causey III, Keaton Daniel, Josh Sobota, Charles Lenford Jr., Kennedy Lightner, Lance Lang, Rodney Heath Jr., Dwight St. Hillaire, Tai Brown and Kenroy Williams all qualified for this week's NCAA Track & Field Championships.
Sophomore star Lang headed the group placing 7th in the 100M, 10.08Q (+1.6), the second fastest time in school history. He also placed third in the 200M, 20.06wQ (+3.2) and in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, qualifying in four different events, the most by an Wildcat this season.
Lang's 4x100 relay team included Lightner, Heath Jr. and St. Hillaire advanced to Eugene with a 39.45Q, enough to place them 11th and squeeze into the lineup this week. The 4x400 relay on the other hand, included Lang, Lightner, St. Hillaire and Williams placed third with a 3:04.23 time.
St. Hillaire also posted a 45.91Q in the individual 400M, his 4x400 relay partner Williams ran a 50.18Q in the 400M Hurdles, placing his name No. 2 all-time in UK history for the event as well.
Brown placed third in the 110M Hurdles, timing in at 13.41wQ (+2.2) at the event.
Kentucky sent two discus throwers to NCAA's as well. Lenford Jr. threw 191’3"/58.29mq, enough to throw his name into the fire by placing seventh in the event while his teammate Sobota placed 10th by throwing 187’7”/57.18mq.
To round out the field for Kentucky, Causey III placed 10th in the long jump with a score of 24’10.5”/7.58 and Daniels tied for first place with Alabama's Ryan Lipe, scoring a 17’6.5”/5.35m in the pole vault event.
The NCAA Track & Field Championships will take place starting this Wednesday, June 9th and will round out June 12th as 10 Kentucky athletes look to take home championship titles in their respective events.