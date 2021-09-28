Charges have been dropped against six University of Kentucky football players, according to the Lexington Herald leader.
R.J Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams all had first-degree burglary charges dismissed against them by a Fayette County grand jury on Tuesday. A wanton endangerment charge that was filed against Tisdale was also dropped.
All six players who were indicted in August are reportedly permitted to return to practice immediately.
The report comes following a tweet from BBN Tonight’s Anna Tarullo on Monday night that stated the six players were allowed back at practice.
The initial police report stated that an incident took place at a Lexington residence on March 6 which saw three individuals enter a private fraternity party uninvited. Once asked to leave, the subjects threatened to return.
Later that night, they returned with other individuals, forcing their way into the residence. Court documents obtained by the Associated Press claim that a “physical altercation” took place, leaving multiple people injured.
The UK Office of Student Conduct cleared the players in June, but the burglary charges were still filed against them on Aug. 19.
All six players pleaded not guilty at arraignment on Aug. 20 and waived their preliminary hearing on Aug. 26.
“I’m glad the truth has finally come out as my fabricated charges have been dropped,” Adams tweeted.
The players had been held from team activities since UK learned of the players' involvement in the incident.
UK Athletics and Mark Stoops are yet to release statements regarding the report.