Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has entered the NBA Draft.
The sophomore announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
Always a Wildcat. #BBN thank you for everything these last two seasons. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zsbtYYgzQX— ashton hagans (@H23Ash) April 5, 2020
"It's time for me to live out my life-long dream," he said in his post. "It's so hard for me to say goodbye to the best fans in the world."
Hagans averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during his final season in Lexington.
"Ashton is ready for this," coach John Calipari said according to a UK press release. "From where he was when he got here two seasons ago to where he is now isn't even close. He's a completely different player and he's built his skills and his confidence to take that next step."
"I'm so proud of who Ashton has become. I'm happy for him and his family and will be behind them the entire way."
His tenure ended in turmoil, as he did not travel with the team for its regular season finale against Florida. He was expected back for the SEC Tournament, but it was later canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hagans ranks 12th in Kentucky's program history in assists (351) and third in steals per game (1.776) behind only Rajon Rondo and Derek Anderson according to the UK press release.