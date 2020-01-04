Kentucky head coach John Calipari says Ashton Hagans’ end-of-game injury is a low ankle sprain.
The sophomore grabbed is lower leg after a cut on defense and was helped to the bench towards the very end of Kentucky's win over Missouri.
Ashton Hagans injury to the back of his lower leg. pic.twitter.com/j0FenMoyCR— Not Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton2) January 4, 2020
Calipari says his fear was that he had an Achilles injury.
"Forget about our team. For him, his game and how he plays, it's not his Achilles," Calipari said."He said it's a low ankle sprain. You know high ankle sprains take like two weeks. A low ankle sprain takes 18 hours. So he'll be fine."
Hagans finished the game with seven points, seven assists, five rebounds, one steal and five turnovers.
It's uncertain whether or not Hagans will play in Kentucky's road game on Tuesday against Georgia.