Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans did not make the trip to Gainesville for UK's final regular-season game, head coach John Calipari announced.
Ashton did not make the trip with us to Florida. He and I met a couple days ago and he asked to step away for a couple days for personal reasons. I support his decision. We are going to need him at 100% for the postseason.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 7, 2020
Although Hagans isn't playing against the Gators, Calipari says he will be back for the postseason.
In Kentucky's loss to Tennessee on Tuesday, Hagans had 11 points, four assists, a rebound, a steal, and three turnovers.
Hagans also tweeted, encouraging his teammates to finish their last game strong.
Let’s Get this Win Fellas!!! Love y’all boyss💙Be back & Better!!! https://t.co/kRwLyDDzh0— ashton hagans (@H23Ash) March 7, 2020