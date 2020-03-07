9:15:54 MBB vs. TN

Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans holds the ball during the game against Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Tennessee won 81-73. Photo by Jordan Prather | Staff

Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans did not make the trip to Gainesville for UK's final regular-season game, head coach John Calipari announced. 

Although Hagans isn't playing against the Gators, Calipari says he will be back for the postseason. 

In Kentucky's loss to Tennessee on Tuesday, Hagans had 11 points, four assists, a rebound, a steal, and three turnovers. 

Hagans also tweeted, encouraging his teammates to finish their last game strong. 

Tags