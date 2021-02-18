You don’t need me to tell you this week has been chaotic. While all the winter weather we’ve witnessed has made for some spectacular spontaneous snow showcases, it has decimated a large portion of the Wildcat athletics’ schedule.
If the weather isn’t at fault, COVID-19 has continued to strike across the conference, whether it’s at Kentucky or not.
Here is an updated list of Kentucky sporting events over the next week:
Sports listed in alphabetical order.
BASEBALL: Due to COVID-19’s invasion into the Wildcat program, Kentucky baseball’s opening series at North Carolina was canceled. The Cats will open their season at home for the first time in nearly forty years (1983!) on Tuesday as a result. You can read more on the baseball cancellation here, and a preview of their season here.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S): The men’s team has not had any schedule changes since its 48-hour pause at the end of January, and subsequent delay of its game at Missouri. The Cats look to pick up a third straight win on Saturday, when they will hope to avenge a crushing Rupp Arena defeat from two weeks ago at Rocky Top. Tip is set for 1:00 p.m. E.T. on CBS.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S): Ranked No. 17 in the nation, the women’s squad had its home date with LSU – initially scheduled for Thursday – postponed a second time due to “inclement weather causing continued travel issues”. Another makeup date has not yet been announced. Rhyne Howard and her new-look starting backcourt instead head to Columbia for a rematch with No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday. The game can be viewed on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. E.T.
GOLF (WOMEN’S): The Cats are set to begin the three-round Florida Invitational on Sunday. At this time, the event is still on as intended.
GYMNASTICS: After beating then-No. 5 Arkansas with a season-best showing last Friday, now-No. 15 Kentucky travels to Gainesville for a battle with No. 1 Florida this one. The should-be entertaining affair can be seen on SEC Network at 7:00 p.m. E.T.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Eythor Bjorgolfsson netted a penalty kick in overtime to begin men’s soccer’s spring slate with a victory, but because of inclement weather last weekend, he and his teammates haven’t played since. That changes Friday, when they make up their original fall finale at Duke. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network starting at 7:00 p.m. E.T. They then host Akron at The Bell on Feb. 25.
SOFTBALL: Seemingly the only sport to not have had its schedule impacted in any significant fashion thus far, the No. 12 Cats will be spending the weekend’s entirety in the Tar Heel state looking to build upon its season-opening sweep of Samford. They have plenty of opportunity, with six games in the three-day stretch. You can read more about their impressive first outings by clicking the link above, and check out a preview of their season here.
TENNIS (MEN’S): The sixteenth-ranked team in the land was slated to carry a lone blemish into its start of conference play Friday, but its contest with Texas A&M was postponed to Tuesday because of “unsafe travel conditions.” The Cats, who have not dropped a doubles point all year, now begin SEC competition on Sunday versus LSU. They’ll then travel to College Station to face the Aggies on Tuesday to kick off a three-game road trip.
TENNIS (WOMEN’S): The undefeated ladies of the Boone Complex open conference play on Saturday versus LSU at 12:00 p.m. E.T. They were supposed to face Texas A&M on Monday -which was serving as a makeup for Thursday’s postponement because of unsafe travel conditions – but that has been postponed a second time due to COVID-19 in the Aggie program.
VOLLEYBALL: Another group of unbeaten women have been on an absolutely scintillating stretch, not dropping a single set since the end of October. They’ll have to wait another week before attempting their run at 30 due to COVID in the South Carolina program, which caused its first home matches of the spring session to be postponed. The country’s No. 3 team, who garnered a first-place vote in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, pick things back up in College Station, where they’ll take on the Aggies at 7:00 p.m. E.T. on both Feb. 26 and 27.
