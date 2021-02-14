After having its season abruptly ended days before conference play was set to begin in 2020, Kentucky baseball is going to have to wait a little longer to step back out on the diamond.
The university announced via press release on Sunday that its season-opening series against the North Carolina Tar Heels this upcoming weekend has been canceled due to a “combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.”
“The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements and protocols,” the release also reads.
The instance is the latest in a number of essentially inevitable changes to Kentucky athletics team schedules throughout the pandemic. Men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, football, men's basketball, women's basketball have all had contests moved, postponed, canceled or go on with limited roster availability due to COVID-19.
The Cats are now slated to start off their 2021 campaign with an 18-game homestand before heading to Auburn for a series with the Tigers on March 26-28.
The new season opener, slated for Feb. 23 against the Miami (OH) Redhawks, is still scheduled to occur at this time. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. E.T. on SEC Network Plus.