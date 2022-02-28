After originally being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky basketball versus Michigan has a new date, with the same location across the pond.
The Wildcats will take on the Wolverines inside the O2 Arena on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 as a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase.
Kentucky and Michigan will be the back half of a doubleheader, featuring Marist and Maine in the opener.
“When we announced this game a few years ago, we were excited to be able to do something different – to be first, which our fans know we loved to do – and play this game in London,” UK head coach John Calipari said.
Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4 at 9 a.m. London time (4 a.m. EST.)
"After all that has transpired over the last few years for us, and even the world, it will be a tremendous opportunity for Michigan, Kentucky and college basketball itself to get the chance to showcase this game," Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said. “We had to wait, but it will be that "once-in-a-lifetime" experience for our young men and our fans. We are thankful the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has continued to provide this opportunity and make sure everyone is safe. This is going to be truly special."
Kentucky leads the all-time series between the two schools, winning five of seven meetings, including the most recent tilt, which saw the Cats best the Wolverines 75-72 in the 2014 Elite Eight in Indianapolis.
“Our world has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, and I’m hopeful we are finally able to do this,” Calipari said. “I know our fans have been anticipating this game and will show up in full force, but this will also be an unforgettable experience for our players both on and off the court. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is known for putting together first-class events and I am confident this will be another one.”
Tip-off between UK and Michigan is set for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.