Kentucky defeated Texas 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22) securing the first national championship in program history, the first SEC team to ever achieve the feat.
The hype for this game was felt throughout the Lexington community as watch parties gathered Saturday night to cheer on their Wildcats. Celebrations on State Street, inside Memorial Coliseum and all over the city.
Below are some reactions from the Big Blue Nation following the victory:
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆KENTUCKY HAS WON THE 2020 NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!!#WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/tWuBIwlloB— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) April 25, 2021
C-A-T-S = C-H-A-M-P-S!!! pic.twitter.com/AkYl8KEjyV— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) April 25, 2021
Memorial Coliseum erupts in celebration as Kentucky defeats Texas in the NCAA Volleyball Championship. @heraldleader @KentuckySports @Johnclayiv pic.twitter.com/sccwC5Qcvl— Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) April 25, 2021
Cops were called to State Street after reports of couch, BIRD scooter burning following volleyball’s national title. The fires are now out, but the celebration continues. pic.twitter.com/jitxvgeMcU— Sarah (@sarah_michels13) April 25, 2021
Things are happening in Lexington pic.twitter.com/zLRxQYhh5l— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 25, 2021
KENTUCKY VOLLEYBALL JUST WON THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/5KiBx56fnK— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) April 25, 2021
The Christian Academy alumnae and junior outside hitter for the University of Kentucky had a match-high 26 kills to lead the Wildcats to a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Texas in the NCAA final Saturday night in Omaha, Neb. https://t.co/FYl3dmyiY3— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) April 25, 2021
This makes up the Kentucky Men's Basketball last season. Congrats Kentucky Women's Volleyball! https://t.co/TYnc66m04U— Storm_101 (@tystorm101) April 25, 2021
Someone find me a shirt 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/yzNT55mDPK— Leah Edmond (@leahedmond13) April 25, 2021
CONGRATS to CSD's 1st-team All-American Avery Skinner, and the entire UK Volleyball squad on their NCAA VBall Championship!From all of us in CHS, GO BIG BLUE!!!#UK #UKY #KENTUCKY #CHS #CSD #HEALTHSCIENCE #VBALL #WeAreUK #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/FyZAogwPCF— University of Kentucky College of Health Sciences (@ukchs) April 25, 2021
KENTUCKY are your NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Champions! Making history as the first SEC team to win it all. Great win tonight ladies! #NCAAVB #nationalchampionship— Riley (@RiriD1k) April 25, 2021
#GoCats #BeWhereYourFeetAre @AStumler @NCAAVolleyball @univofkentucky CHAMPIONS! 🏐🎉👍😊🙌🏐@espn #bbn #5 pic.twitter.com/l3emBKYeXk— Anne Eberhardt Keogh (@BH_AEberhardt) April 25, 2021
Kentucky volleyball just won the National Championship! Congrats Cats!!! After all Kentucky has been through this week they bring it home. #BBN— SECBallTalk (@SECBallTalk) April 25, 2021
Wildcats cut down the nets on the school’s first volleyball title! ✂️ pic.twitter.com/NxneJUCpPE— Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) April 25, 2021
What an AMAZING moment to witness!!! @KentuckyVB are NATIONAL CHAMPS!! @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3k1gmZhIS7— Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) April 25, 2021
After a very difficult year, both in the world and UK Athletics, this @KentuckyVB team was a joy to watchSo happy for them and for @UKCoachSkinner— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 25, 2021
Kentucky wins its first women's volleyball national title.The SEC now has a national championship in all 21 sports that it sponsors. Women's volleyball had been the lone holdout. pic.twitter.com/MiGxtzGE9R— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 25, 2021
BBN needed that win in the worst way. Thanks you Kentucky Volleyball and Coach Skinner. 🙏🏾✊🏾— Bradley McKee (@Bradley_B_Roll) April 25, 2021
𝙄𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚!Congratulations to Kentucky for winning their first national title and the first volleyball title for the SEC 🥳 https://t.co/odNpLIAsOC— Ole Miss Volleyball (@OleMissVB) April 25, 2021
Kentucky volleyball wins its first ever National Championship in four sets! 🏆pic.twitter.com/e6sSpbLUz3— BroBible (@BroBible) April 25, 2021
Kentucky volleyball beats Texas to win first national championship in program history https://t.co/R8allHATOd pic.twitter.com/pFeEMfpzV5— UK Fanatics (@UKFanaticsOnly) April 25, 2021
Great job, Kentucky! NATIONAL CHAMPS in Rifle and Volleyball within a matter of weeks! @UKRifle @KentuckyVB @SEC 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️— shand859 (@Shanderson7) April 25, 2021
NATIONAL. CHAMPIONS. @KentuckyVB wins its first national title in program history! 🏆😼 pic.twitter.com/VigvFGH2sO— espnW (@espnW) April 25, 2021
Congratulations to all all Kentucky Volleyball @KentuckyVB. @UKCoachSkinner on a fantastic season and an amazing finals winning the National Championship. Inspired season and such an exciting final match during a crazy year. 👍🏼🎉— Coach Joe Sagula (@CoachSagula) April 25, 2021
Congratulations to Craig Skinner and Kentucky Volleyball in their 3-1 victory over Texas in the NCAA DI Women's National Championship. pic.twitter.com/9zcmBHwHiG— Terry Pettit (@TerryPettit1) April 25, 2021
Kentucky is a volleyball state. https://t.co/4360tdHY4X— Bluegrass Volleyball Academy (@BluegrassVBall) April 25, 2021
KENTUCKY VOLLEYBALL IS NO. ☝️❕Congratulations on winning the 2020 @NCAAVolleyball National Championship, @KentuckyVB!!!!! 😼🏐 #WeAreUK #BBN #ncaaVB pic.twitter.com/wn9BJR98gM— Kentucky Cheer (@KentuckyCheer) April 25, 2021
I am sobbbbbbing. 😭 I got emotional hearing them mention club teams I used to compete against. Volleyball has grown so much since then and Kentucky is now on the map. I am so full of joy. 💙 https://t.co/1n5hNrvrut— -: Meg :- (@Oh_m_b) April 25, 2021
University of Kentucky athletes to both be named National Player of the Year and be a part of an NCAA Division I national championship team in the same season:Anthony Davis, men's basketball (2011-2012)Mary Tucker, rifle (2020-2021) Madison Lilley, volleyball (2020-2021)— Corey Price (@coreyp08) April 25, 2021
First time in @UKAthletics history to win two National Championships in the same calendar year!— Tony Neely (@tneel) April 25, 2021
THE KENTUCKY WILDCATS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!@KentuckyVB 🏆🏐 pic.twitter.com/6lEMyQpT8y— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 25, 2021
Wildcats cut down the nets on the school’s first volleyball title! ✂️ pic.twitter.com/NxneJUCpPE— Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) April 25, 2021
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! Way to go @KentuckyVB! You’ve brought the title home to Lexington for the 1st time in @universityofky history and 1st for the @SEC! Go CATS! #BBN #WeAreUK @UKAthletics— Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) April 25, 2021
NATTTYYYYYY!!!!!! @KentuckyVB congrats— Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) April 25, 2021
Confetti fun 🎉#NCAAVB x @KentuckyVB pic.twitter.com/g7pWyBLqVi— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 25, 2021