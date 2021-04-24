9:29:30 04-24-2021UKvsTexasNCAAChampionship

Kentucky Wildcats libero Gabby Curry (12) makes confetti angels after the University of Kentucky vs. Texas NCAA women’s volleyball championship game on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. UK won 3-1. Photo by Michael Clubb | Staff

Kentucky defeated Texas 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22) securing the first national championship in program history, the first SEC team to ever achieve the feat. 

The hype for this game was felt throughout the Lexington community as watch parties gathered Saturday night to cheer on their Wildcats. Celebrations on State Street, inside Memorial Coliseum and all over the city.

Below are some reactions from the Big Blue Nation following the victory:

