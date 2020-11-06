To say Brandon Boston Jr. is excited for the upcoming season may be an understatement.
“I feel like a dog in a cage,” he said in a press conference on Friday. “I’m just ready to get out and go to war with my guys.”
The star freshman sits atop another excellent class of recruits joining the Kentucky roster year. Although the upcoming season looks bright for the Wildcats, the team lacks returning experience and leadership with Keion Brooks as the only real contributor back from last year’s team. Boston feels like he can help prevent this from being an issue.
“Since I was younger, my mom always told me I was a leader. I just never knew how to lead,” Boston said. “Now that I’m getting older I’m starting to take that role on. Just helping my teammates, encouraging them, uplifting them.”
The team will certainly need the leadership as they will have to face an array of tough opponents this season, including Kansas, Texas and Louisville. Thankfully for the Cats, Boston is not new to the limelight. After moving to California to play for Sierra Canyon his senior year, Boston has played in his fair share of big games.
“I feel like playing in those big games and the big arenas with all those people, I feel like it’s helped me tremendously,” he said. “At the college level there is going to be arenas just like that.”
All of these games definitely have helped build the hype around Boston. The 6-foot-7 wing was recently selected as one of the 20 players on the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watchlist. Despite these honors, he knows he still has a lot to prove.
“I’m blessed to be on that list,” he said. “But I feel like there’s a lot more work that can be done.”
Boston seemingly has a strong work ethic and is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. From early morning workouts to late night meditation sessions, the young star is always looking to improve. He is excited to get out on the court and show some fans what he has been working so hard for.
“Come and watch,” he said. “I’ll put on a show every game.”
Boston will be able to demonstrate his impressive abilities soon. Kentucky learned its 2020-2021 season schedule this morning, and will take the floor in just 19 days against the Morehead State Eagles. November 25th serves as Boston’s first opportunity will to put on his “show” for college basketball fans across the nation.