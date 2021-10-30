University of Kentucky guard Blair Green suffered a “significant lower-leg injury” during a closed scrimmage between UK and Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, according to a release by UK Athletics.
The senior is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
"This has been an emotional day for our program. Blair, her teammates and everyone in this program are hurting as we wrap our minds around potentially losing her for the season before it begins," UK head coach Kyra Elzy said.
The details of Green’s injury are yet to be announced.
Kentucky’s first and only exhibition game of the season will take place Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. E.T against Lee University at Memorial Coliseum.