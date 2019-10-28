After their win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, three members of the Kentucky football team have been recognized by the SEC for their performances in the victory. It marks the first time in school history UK has had three players win an SEC Player of the Week award for the same game.

Kentucky wide receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden was named SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week, punter Max Duffy was named Special Teams Player of the Week and defensive end Calvin Taylor was named Defensive Lineman of the Week.

On Saturday, Bowden started his third consecutive game at quarterback for the Cats. He rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 21 carries, including a 46-yard rush, and accounted for 258 total yards of offense for Kentucky. Bowden's performance against Missouri counts as the top single-game rushing performance this season by an SEC player. As far as passing goes, he went 3-of-7 for 54 yards.

Taylor, a 6-foot-9, 310-pound senior defensive lineman, had two quarterback sacks, the first multi-sack game of his career, and also recorded three tackles in the win. He helped pave the way for the Kentucky defense to only allow seven points from the Tigers, a season low for them.

Australia native Duffy punted five times against Mizzou, good for 262 yards and a 52.4 average. One of those punts was a whopping career-high 70-yarder, the longest by a UK player in an SEC game since Ryan Tydlacka versus Ole Miss in 2010. Duffy also completed a fake punt, running 26 yards for a first down in the fourth quarter, setting up an eventual touchdown on that drive for the Cats.

Kentucky will have a week to rest this weekend, its second bye week of the season, before returning to the field to face SEC rival Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 9.