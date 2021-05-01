Just eight picks after Quinton Bohanna became the newest Dallas Cowboy, Kentucky cornerback Brandin Echols was selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.
Secondary keeps getting better.Welcome to the Jets, @matayo_echols!! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/r1nAc702Fq— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 1, 2021
Echols shined at UK's Pro Day back in March, recording a 4.35 40-yard dash and a 42.5-inch vertical jump. He spent two years in a Wildcat uniform, making 24 appearances. In those contests, he tallied 108 tackles and 11 pass break-ups.
The Southaven, MS. product notched his first career interception in Kentucky's 23-21 victory over No. 23 NC State at the Gator Bowl back in January. He is the fourth Wildcat to be chosen in the draft, joining Jamin Davis, Kelvin Joseph and Quinton Bohanna.
"Outside cornerback with thin build, good length and solid ball skills to make effective challenges on the football when he's in position," NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on Echols in his draft profile. "He's a linear cover man with tight hips who is best-suited to side-shuffle coverages that allow him to stay on top of the route and drive forward on route turns to maintain his fluidity. Echols has some holes in his coverage but he's an aggressive ball-challenger with elite athletic traits."