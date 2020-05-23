Former Kentucky basketball head coach Eddie Sutton passed away Saturday in Tulsa. He was 84 years old.
Sutton spent four seasons (1986-1989) as the lead man for the Wildcats, compiling an 88-39* record over his tenure. He is most notable for his stints at Arkansas (1974-1985, 260-75) and alma mater Oklahoma State (1990-2006, 368-151). He also coached at Creighton and San Francisco.
The four-time Naismith Coach of the Year was the first college coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA Tournament, and is one of 15 coaches* to have taken multiple Division-One schools to the Final Four. He is also one of ten coaches with 800 or more career wins at the Division-One level.
Former Wildcat Rex Chapman, who played under Sutton for both of his seasons in Lexington, took to Twitter to offer his condolences for his coach:
Eddie Sutton was a fascinating and complicated person. He also was an unbelievable teacher of the game of basketball. I was fortunate and lucky to have learned from him. Grateful.Hall. Of. Famer. Thanks, Coach Ed. Rest.🏀🌎❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/bfIk7fm1xd— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 24, 2020
Coach Cal did the same Sunday morning:
Eddie Sutton has passed away. He had a HOF career and touched many lives, including mine. He was always kind to me and my family when I was a young coach and we’ve stayed in touch throughout his life. He’s going to be missed. RIP, my friend. He and his family are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/JxoFliDvyx— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 24, 2020
Sutton was announced as one of nine honorees in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 just seven weeks ago. An ESPN article stated that his family was "overjoyed" by the announcement. He will be inducted alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings, among others, in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 29th.
*These statistics do not include wins or appearances vacated by the NCAA.