The NCAA plans to give Division One spring sport athletes eligibility relief in light of the cancellation of all winter and spring sport championships, according to Jeff Goodman of the Stadium.
Goodman also reports that the NCAA is looking into athletes who participated in winter sports as well.
The official Inside the NCAA Twitter account tweeted a statement from the Division One Council Coordination Committee, which believes "eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division-I student athletes in who participated in spring sports." The statement also said that the exact details of the so-called eligibility relief will be finalized at a later date.
The Committee also banned all in-person recruiting for all Division One coaches through at least April 15th. That date is when the Committee will evaluate what to do next.
No statements have been released regarding the status of athletes at the Division Two and Division Three level.
*This story will be updated as more information becomes available.*